Pentwater junior Jocelyn Richison enjoyed another impressive performance Thursday at the Buckley Invitational, earning a win in long jump and placing in the top three in two other events.
Richison led the Falcon girls to a fifth-place finish at the meet. The boys team took seventh place.
"The winds were gusty to say the least, but the team prevailed," Pentwater coach Erika Fatura said. "So proud of this team for hanging tough through yet another difficult meet."
Richison leapt 14-2 in the long jump and took third place in the 100-meter dash, posting a time of 15.26 seconds. Richison also joined Madelyn Green, Audrey Kieda and Emily Schwarz to take second in the 400-meter relay in a time of 59.95 seconds.
Schwarz placed third for Pentwater in the high jump (4-2). Anna VanDuinen rounded out Pentwater's top-5 finishers, earning fourth place in the 3,200 (14:33.4) and fifth in the 1,600 (6:57.2).
In the boys' meet, Lane Rood led the way with a personal-best performance in the 400, where he took second place (59.43). Abe VanDuinen picked up a third-place in the 3,200 (12:06.4). The Falcons' 400 relay team of Logan Fatura, Campbell Miller, Christian Wright and Rood also took third (52.60).
Also placing in the top five were the 3,200 relay team of James Davis, VanDuinen, Mitchel Daniels and Eli Powers, who took fourth (10:38.9); Zach Schwarz in the shot put, who set a personal best and finished fourth (35-2.25); and the 800 relay team of Rood, Wright, Fatura and Miller, who were fifth (1:50.3).