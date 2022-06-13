Pentwater finished 16th of the 18 qualifying teams at the weekend's Division 4 state finals at Michigan State, but the real story for the Falcons was the big jump in performance from last season's state meet.
With all five players back from last year's state finals team, which competed in Frankenmuth, it made for an easy point of comparison, and coach Alicia Kolenda couldn't have been more pleased with how it played out. The team scored a 377-366-743 at the two-day tournament, dropping 40 strokes from last season's state finals.
"Each player fought hard to improve each and every hole and succeeded," Kolenda said. "What an incredible experience to compete with the state's best golfers in our division. We are more inspired than ever to continue to grow our skills as a team. Proud day to be a Falcon."
Junior Drew Kolenda was the team's top individual performer, finishing in 38th place overall with a 89-86-175, moving up three spots on the leaderboard from 2021. Kolenda's highlight was a birdie on the 17th hole during his first round of the tournament. Coach Kolenda, Drew's mom, said he excelled with his tee shots and reaching the green.
Ali Kolenda and Nathan Macher tied for Pentwater's #2 scoring honor, each shooting identical rounds of 94-93-187. Each sliced over 20 strokes from their final scores in last year's tournament. Macher scored two birdies in the tournament, one on each day, and Kolenda displayed solid consistent play throughout.
Hunter Cornelisse rounded out scoring for Pentwater with a 100-94-194, a six-shot improvement from 2021. Cornelisse used his irons well, said coach Kolenda. Mikey Carlson shot a 108-95-203 for the Falcons, birdieing the 17th hole both days of the tournament and improving his score from 2021 by nine strokes. Playing with a new driver, Carlson struggled at times positioning himself on the fairway, but displayed a strong short game.