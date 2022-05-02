Pentwater played impressively at Friday's Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart Irish Invitational, taking second place behind only Division 2 Mount Pleasant.
The Falcons shot a team score of 363, 15 strokes behind the Oilers, in the nine-team event. Breckenridge was the only other D-4 school in the field besides Pentwater and the host Irish.
Three of Pentwater's players placed in the top 10 individually, led by Drew Kolenda in third place with an 86. Mikey Carlson finished strong, earning a birdie and a par on his final two holes, and took sixth with an 89. Ali Kolenda shot a 92 and placed 10th. Hunter Cornelisse had a 96 to round out the Falcons' scoring.
"Great day playing against some larger schools across the state," Pentwater coach Alicia Kolenda said.