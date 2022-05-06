Pentwater finished fifth in a 12-team field Friday, scoring 366, to lead county schools at the Montague Invitational. The Falcons edged North Muskegon by two strokes for that position.
Hart took seventh place, shooting a 386, and Shelby finished 11th with a 431.
Pentwater's Ali Kolenda was the county's top scorer, shooting a 90 to tie for 18th place overall. The Falcons' remaining scorers were right behind her in the scoring column: Mikey Carlson shot a 91, Hunter Cornelisse had a 92 and Drew Kolenda had a 93.
Jake VanderWilk paced Hart with a 92, and Chance Alvesteffer shot a 93. Kohen Porter had a 97 and Ben Lipps shot a 104 to close the Pirates' scoring.
Carson Claeys and Mason Garcia paced the Tigers, each scoring a 104. Hunter Danes had a 106 and Gavin Michalko posted a 117.