MEARS — Pentwater defeated the Ludington and Montague JV teams at a home tri match Thursday at Golden Sands. The Falcons shot a 176 to beat the Oriole JVs by 16 strokes.
Drew Kolenda earned medalist honors for the day, going one-over par 34 for his nine holes. Ali Kolenda was the next on the leaderboard with a 45, followed by Mikey Carlson with a 46. Hunter Cornelisse rounded out Falcon scoring with a 51.
"All were thrilled to finally golf in sunshine and warmth," Pentwater coach Alicia Kolenda said.