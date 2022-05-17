Pentwater dominated Tuesday’s West Michigan D League finals meet Tuesday to earn the conference championship, outscoring runner-up Manistee Catholic 382-451.
The Falcons had four of the top five scorers in the 18-hole meet, including the top three. Drew Kolenda picked up medalist honors by shooting a 90, and sister Ali Kolenda was close behind with a 93. Nathan Macher shot a 94 and Mikey Carlson rounded out the Falcons’ score, and the individual top five, with a 105. All four earned first team all-conference with their performance.