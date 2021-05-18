MEARS — Pentwater missed winning the West Michigan D League outright championship by one stroke Monday at the league finals meet at Golden Sands, but earned a co-championship with Manistee Catholic.
The Sabers won the finals meet by one shot, 399-400, but the Falcons’ superior performance at jamborees through the season gave them a share of the conference title.
Falcon sophomore Drew Kolenda continued his excellent work at the finals meet by shooting an 82 to earn league medalist honors at both the finals and for the season overall.
Freshman Ali Kolenda shot a 95, taking third place at the finals meet. Hunter Cornelisse posted a 106 and Mikey Carlson shot a 117 to round out Falcon scoring. Cornelisse joined the Kolenda siblings in earning first team all-WMD honors with his performance.