TWIN LAKE — Pentwater earned a bid to the state finals Tuesday by taking second place in the Division 4 regional tournament at Stonegate Golf Course. The Falcons’ team score of 369 was 21 strokes behind regional champ NorthPointe Christian.
“We are so thrilled to making the trip to Michigan State next weekend,” Falcons’ coach Alicia Kolenda said. “As one of the smallest if not the smallest — public schools in the state, we are proud to represent. This team is majority young, but had to all work together to improve every single day to make it as a team.”
Drew Kolenda led Pentwater and finished in third place overall with a score of 86, five strokes off the pace. Nathan Macher and Ali Kolenda each shot 94s for Pentwater; Kolenda chipped in for birdie on the 14th hole to highlight her round. Hunter Cornelisse closed the scoring with a 95. Mikey Carlson had a 109.
Hesperia did not have a full roster and was unable to score as a team. Bryce Billings led the Panthers with a 111. Jake McFalda shot a 121 and Christopher Figueroa had a 135.