Pentwater and Hart competed at Friday's Ludington Invitational, with the Falcons placing 11th of 20 schools competing and Hart taking 16th place.
The Falcons topped the three Division 4 schools in the field. Hart was one of only two D-3 schools (Montague the other), with the remainder of the teams being D-2 schools.
Pentwater improved its score from the 2021 Ludington Invitational by 22 shots, a big boost for coach Alicia Kolenda.
Drew Kolenda had a strong round at the meet, shooting an 82 and making two birdies during his round. He missed the individual top 10 by just one stroke. Mikey Carlson also made a birdie and shot a 92, tying Ali Kolenda for #2 scoring honors. Hunter Cornelisse rounded out Falcon scorers with a 102.
Kohen Porter paced the Pirates at the meet, shooting a 92. Jake VanderWilk was one stroke behind his teammate, notching a 93. Ben Lipps had a 100 and Chance Alvesteffer shot a 104 to round out the scoring.