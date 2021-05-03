FRANKENMUTH — Pentwater got a preview of what it might see at the Division 4 state meet later this season Friday, placing 11th out of 15 schools at The Fortress golf course in Frankenmuth.
Competing in windy conditions, the Falcons were led by Drew Kolenda, who shot a 93, which ranked 25th of the 75 players but was only 13 shots behind the event's medalist. Mikey Carlson shot a 103 for the Falcons, and Ali Kolenda had a 106. Hunter Cornelisse rounded out the scoring with a 108.
"We are very thankful for all of our awesome support for this event," Pentwater coach Alicia Kolenda said.