FRANKENMUTH — The young Pentwater team finished 18th of the 18 state qualifying teams over the weekend in the Division 4 state meet. However, the Falcons, who fielded a team of five underclassmen, including four freshmen and eighth-graders, got a lot from the experience of playing a tough course and seeing the best of Division 4.
"Our young team learned so much about the highest level of competition," Pentwater coach Alicia Kolenda said. "These memories will forever change these athletes...We are all very encouraged for the years ahead.
"While we finished in the bottom of the pack, we did have some good shots and learned a lot."
Pentwater shot a team score of 396 on day one - "a scorcher," Kolenda said - and improved by nine shots on day two, to 387, while several other schools' team scores got higher. However, the Falcons could not make hay against their opponents.
Sophomore Drew Kolenda was one of the biggest movers on day two, improving his score from a 92 Friday to an 84 Saturday, which tied him for 18th place on that day. He ended up in a tie for 39th place overall. Kolenda's highlight was a birdie on the course's 18th hole.
Hunter Cornelisse took the #2 scoring honor for the Falcons with consistent play. He shot a 101 Friday and a 99 Saturday, scoring pars on five holes. Ali Kolenda, who battled heel blisters throughout the two days of play, posted scores of 102 and 107.
Eighth-graders Nathan Macher and Mikey Carlson rounded out Pentwater scoring for the weekend. Macher shot a 101 Friday and a 110 Saturday, including scoring a birdie on the 14th hole, and Carlson posted a 115 Friday before showing massive improvement to drop to a 97 Saturday.