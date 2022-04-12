MEARS — Pentwater got great play from everywhere in its lineup Tuesday at the West Michigan D League golf opener at Golden Sands Golf Course, earning an easy win.
The Falcons outscored Manistee Catholic 171-187 for the top spot. Mesick was third. Bear Lake could not make the trip due to transportation issues.
Six of the Falcons' eight players shot under 50 in the nine-hole match, led by Mikey Carlson, who posted a 41. Ali Kolenda was right behind him with a 42, and Drew Kolenda had a 43. Hunter Cornelisse closed out Falcons' scoring with a 45. Nathan Macher and Tyler Douglas also broke 50.