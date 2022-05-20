Highlighted by an eagle from freshman Nathan Macher, the Pentwater Falcons won their home quad meet Thursday, scoring a 156 to top Ludington by 27 strokes.
Macher didn't score for the team Thursday, but came up big on the par-4 ninth hole, reaching the green with his drive and sinking a long putt for eagle.
Drew Kolenda knocked in two birdies on his way to a 36, earning medalist honors. Ali Kolenda celebrated her birthday by shooting a 38 and taking second place overall. Hunter Cornelisse made a birdie and shot a 40 for Pentwater, and Mikey Carlson also made a birdie and posted a 42.