Pentwater, Hart and Shelby competed at Thursday's Benona Shores Invitational, and the Falcon squad finished third in the eight-team field with a score of 332, five strokes behind runner-up Manistee Catholic. The Tigers placed eighth with a 383, and the Pirates did not have a full roster.
Drew Kolenda led county players, tying for seventh place overall for Pentwater with an 81. Teammate Hunter Cornelisse earned his first career top-10 finish, shooting an 83. He and Ali Kolenda, as well as Hart's Ben Lipps, were among five players to tie for the #10 position.
Nathan Macher rounded out Pentwater scoring with an 85. Chance Alvesteffer and Kohen Porter each took the course for the Pirates, shooting an 85 and an 88 respectively.
Shelby coach Fred Inglis said his Tigers were disappointed in finishing eighth considering the team's experience playing the local course. Hunter Danes and Carson Claeys tied for the team scoring lead with a 92. Mason Garcia shot a 94 and Gavin Michalko added a 105.