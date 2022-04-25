Again battling cold temperatures and rain, Pentwater and Hesperia competed in Friday's Lakeview Invitational. The Falcon girls finished in seventh place out of 11 scoring teams, and the boys placed eighth.
Emily Schwarz had Pentwater's top finish in the meet, coming in second place in high jump with a mark of 4-4. Pentwater also took fourth place in two relays, both run by Madelyn Green, Audrey Kieda, Jocelyn Richison and Schwarz. In the 1,600-meter relay, the quartet ran their best race to date with a time of 5:08.3, and in the 400 relay, the same four finished in 59.41 seconds. Anna VanDuinen also placed fourth for the Pentwater girls, running a new personal best of 13:22.1 in the 3,200.
For the boys' team, Mitchel Daniels and Abe VanDuinen each set personal bests and placed highly in distance events. Daniels was second in the 3,200 (11:11.2) and VanDuinen was third in the 1,600 (5:04.4).
Hesperia did not manage a point in the meet. The Panthers' top finish was by Kaylynn Hasty in long jump, who finished eighth and set a personal best of 13-2. For the boys, Gabe Gould was the top finisher, coming in ninth in pole vault and also setting a personal best (7-0).