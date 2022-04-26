SHELBY — Pentwater finished in sixth place among 11 schools to lead the three county teams participating in Monday's Shelby Invitational.
Conditions were crisp and cold for the meet, but the Falcons still saw significant improvement in their scores from the same invitational in 2021 and beat the only other Division 4 team in the meet, Manistee Catholic, by 13 strokes. Their team score was 388.
Drew Kolenda topped county players by shooting an 88, tying for sixth place individually. That was a four-shot improvement from 2021. Ali Kolenda saw the biggest drop, shedding 11 shots from her 2021 score to post a 93. Hunter Cornelisse had a 103 and Nathan Macher a 104, both improving on their scores from last season as well, to close out the scoring.
The host Tigers placed ninth with a score of 441, edging Hart by five strokes. No Shelby player broke 100 on the day, which flew in the face of the productive recent practices by the team.
"Their last few practice rounds had been so positive," Shelby coach Fred Inglis said. "The top four seeds learned a valuable lesson that consistency is the key to successful golf."
A bright spot for the Tigers was Carson Claeys, who shot a 114 to earn #3 scoring honors for the team. Due to his playing baseball, Claeys doesn't get to practice much, but he has showed perseverance by fighting through the difficulties.
"He kept plugging along and never abandoned his competitive spirit," Inglis said. "We are making some fundamental mistakes, but I still believe in this team."
Blake Eitniear led the Tigers with a 104, and Hunter Danes shot a 107. Mason Garcia took #4 scoring position, shooting a 116.
The Pirates struggled overall, but Jake VanderWilk had a solid round, tying for eighth place individually with an 89. Hart's other three scorers were Kohen Porter with a 103, Ben Lipps with a 107 and Brody Clark with a 147.