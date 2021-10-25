Pentwater's runners earned several personal best times and solid finishes Saturday at the Class D state meet in Shepherd. The Falcon boys finished in ninth place as a team, and the girls were 14th.
Abe VanDuinen was the Falcons' top individual finisher, placing 19th in the boys' race. He and teammate Mitchel Daniels, who was 21st, each earned all-state honors from the race by placing in the top 30. Coach Erika Fatura said it was the first time she's aware of that multiple Falcons claimed all-state honors at the Class D meet.
VanDuinen's time was 18:32.6, while Daniels ran a personal best time of 18:34.9.
Daniels was one of eight Pentwater runners to set new personal bests in the race. For several of those eight, large chunks of time separated the old personal bests from the new ones.
"To still be taking off so much time at the end of the season is so awesome to see," Fatura said.
James Davis was another boy to set a personal best Saturday, coming in 48th place (19:42.0). Wyatt Roberts took 92nd and set his own personal best (21:37.0), and Eli Powers closed Falcon scoring by coming in 113th (23:27.3).
All five Pentwater girls scorers set personal bests as well. Anna VanDuinen led the team by coming in 82nd place (24:28.2), slicing over a minute from her previous PR. Emily Schwarz was next in 88th, also taking over a minute off her PR (24:55.5), and Abby Hughes came in 91st (25:00.5). Evalena Jeruzal (117th, 28:06.6) and Lauren Davis (126th, 29:12.7) also scored and joined the parade of personal bests; Davis broke hers by over three minutes.