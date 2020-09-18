CADILLAC — Pentwater scored its first win of the season Thursday against Heritage Christian, coming out on top by a 5-1 score.
The Falcons played "fast and aggressive" in the first half, said coach Steve Rossiter, which enabled them to build a 3-1 halftime lead. Pentwater commanded play throughout the evening.
Tyler Plummer-Eisenlohr led Pentwater (1-1) with two goals. Will Werkema-Grondsma, Gavi Olivarez and Blake Bringedahl each scored once to supplement the Falcons' effort.
"Tonight was a great team effort and a fun game to watch," Rossiter said.