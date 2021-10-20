Pentwater played a close, competitive game against district top seed North Muskegon Tuesday night, but came up short in a 3-0 game to end its season.
The Falcons (5-6-1) fell behind early in the game on a Norsemen goal, but kept their heads up throughout, coach Steve Rossiter said. They came close to getting on the board a couple of times early in the second half after the Norsemen led 2-0 at the break, but weren't quite able to do it.
"It was a great effort by all," Rossiter said. "110 percent all of the way."
Rossiter added that the Falcons' program was indebted to seniors Tyler Plummer-Eisenlohr, Reydyn Hugo and Brandon Macher for their years of hard work and dedication to the program.
"The leadership you gave, the effort you put in, and the time you invested really speak to who you are as Falcons," Rossiter said in a message to his seniors.