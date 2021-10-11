MUSKEGON — Pentwater filled a hole in its schedule with a matchup at Oakridge Thursday. The Falcons played hard against the much larger Eagles' roster, but dropped an 8-0 decision in the game.
Pentwater (3-4-1) hadn't played in over two weeks as other teams canceled games due to illnesses.
The Falcons ran with the Eagles for as long as they could, and trailed 4-0 at halftime. Oakridge came out fast in the second half and scored four goals in 15 minutes to end the game by mercy rule.
"The constant attack from Oakridge proved to be too much for our team," Pentwater coach Steve Rossiter said.