PENTWATER — Pentwater rallied for a big win Thursday against the Fremont JV team, beating the Packers 3-2. Will Grondsma was the offensive star of the game, scoring all three goals.
The Falcons (4-4) had the game's only first-half goal, with Grondsma scoring on a Jonny Arnouts assist. In the second half, Fremont scored two early goals to grab the lead, but the Falcons bounced back with another Grondsma goal to tie the score, with Arnouts again providing the assist. In the final minutes, Grondsma struck again on a breakaway for the game-winner. Kaleb Brown assisted the final goal.
Coach Steve Rossiter said the Falcon defense performed very well and helped set up the rally.