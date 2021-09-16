PENTWATER — Pentwater played an impressive game Wednesday and blanked the Whitehall JV team, 7-0.
The Falcons (2-4-1) ripped off five first-half goals and cruised to the win. Will Werkema-Grondsma dominated the game with four goals of his own. Tyler Plummer-Eisenlohr, Jonny Arnouts and Gavi Olivarez each scored a goal as well.
"The Falcons played great as a team tonight and adjusted well to the new formation that we threw at them," Pentwater coach Steve Rossiter said.
Rossiter credited Nathan Macher, Mandi Sayles, Trey Johnson, Nick Murphy, Lucus Werkema-Grondsma and Rollie Salgado with impressive play in the win.