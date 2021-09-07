PENTWATER — Pentwater dominated play on the field Tuesday against Heritage Christian, but an inability to cash in on enough scoring opportunities forced the Falcons to settle for a 2-2 tie.
Pentwater (1-3-1) led 2-0 at halftime on goals by Tyler Plummer-Eisenlohr and Gavi Olivarez, but some savvy adjustments from the visitors kept the Falcons from the back of the net in the second half. The Patriots responded with two goals of their own.
Falcons' coach Steve Rossiter said his team held a shot advantage of nearly 6-to-1, but it wasn't enough to secure the victory.