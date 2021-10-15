MUSKEGON —Pentwater knocked off Muskegon Catholic Thursday night in pre-district action, 2-1, avenging a regular-season loss to the Crusaders.
With the win, the Falcons (5-5-1) moved on to the district semifinals against top seed North Muskegon, set for Tuesday night on the Norsemen's home field.
Will Werkema-Grondsma scored the winning goal for Pentwater, breaking a 1-1 tie. Reydyn Hugo had opened the scoring earlier in the game before Catholic had tied it up.
Coach Steve Rossiter credited the Falcon defense for its work in the win.
"Our defense communicated great," Rossiter said. "Eighth-grader Lucus Werkema-Grondsma had his best game of the year on defense and really stepped up. Offensively, Jonny Arnouts was an animal. He was all over the field challenging the attack of MCC."
Rossiter also singled out Tyler Plummer-Eisenlohr, Gavi Olivarez and Nick Sharpe-Murphy, along with the two goal-scorers, for fine offensive play.
"I could not be more proud of this team and how they have come together down the stretch," Rossiter said.