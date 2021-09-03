KENT CITY — Despite a furious comeback effort late in the game, Pentwater suffered a 4-3 loss Tuesday to Algoma Christian.
The Falcons spent the final 10 minutes battling to try to find an equalizer after Tyler Plummer-Eisenlohr brought the team within one with a late goal. The shots the Falcons fired didn't find the net, but coach Steve Rossiter said the effort was the best soccer his team had played all season.
Pentwater took an early 2-0 lead on goals by Jonny Arnouts and Plummer-Eisenlohr. Plummer-Eisenlohr assisted Arnouts' goal.