HESPERIA — The smallest school in the county came out on top Saturday at the Oceana softball tournament, as Pentwater one-hit both Hart and Hesperia to earn the championship.
The Falcons blanked Hart 6-0 to start their day, then beat Hesperia 3-1 on back-to-back RBI doubles by Maren Martinsen and Charlie Swanger in their final at-bat in the finals.
"The hits came from our foreign-exchange student and an eighth-grader," Falcons' coach Steve Rossiter said of Martinsen and Swanger respectively. "When you've got different parts of the lineup contributing to those runs, you know you're going to have a good day, and that's what we had today. We had a full team effort and a full team contribution, and that just made it great."
Of course, senior star Mikaylyn Kenney was the top performer on the day, as she was in the circle for both of those one-hitters. Kenney also kick-started Pentwater's offense against Hart by blasting a home run to center field in the third inning, leading to a three-run frame. She had three hits in all, scoring twice and driving in two runs. Bailee Hasil also scored twice. Kenney struck out 13 in the win, and got help from Crysta Cluchey, who threw out an attempted base-stealer from the catcher position.
Kenney's counterpart, Hart's Finley Kistler, struck out 13 and allowed three earned runs. Skylar Smith had Hart's only hit.
Kenney's one-hitters were all the more impressive considering they came against recent district champs; Hart won the district last year and Hesperia did so in 2019. In fact, Rossiter said that Kenney's win was the first ever for Pentwater softball against Hart.
"I definitely think it shows we're capable of winning against bigger schools," Kenney said. "We're a team to watch. We play at Holton for districts, and Holton played Hart recently, so this is a good preliminary game for us."
"Her strikeouts, she's got some power behind the ball, and that really helps and it keeps us in every game," Rossiter added of Kenney.
Pentwater took an early 1-0 lead against Hesperia (12-14), but the Panthers tied it up when Emma Joppich reached on a fielder's choice and worked her way around the bases by pressuring the Falcon defense. Joppich then kept the game tied in the fifth when Pentwater got runners to second and third with one out, working her way out of trouble and recording a strikeout to end the inning.
However, the Falcons (13-3) were able to break through in the sixth. Joppich took a tough-luck loss, striking out seven and allowing five hits.
Rossiter said the fact that the team played "clean softball", outside of the one error that helped Joppich score, was an especially good sign.
"We did what we needed to do in the games and it came together," Rossiter said. "This is very exciting for the postseason. We're two weeks out. It's definitely great to see this kind of play coming at the end of the season."
Earlier in the tournament, Hesperia defeated the Panther JVs 12-2; Hesperia's JV squad replaced Shelby in the tourney after the Tigers dropped out due to time conflicts. The Hesperia varsity scored in each of the five innings played, led by three hits and three RBI from Emmet Tinkham. Kayla Rumsey had two hits and two RBI. Ali Townsend also got two hits and Abby Joppich drove in two runs. Kaity Skok and Emma Joppich split the game in the circle, and Joppich allowed just one baserunner in her two innings.
In the consolation game, Hart (14-13) defeated the Panther JVs 20-3, scoring 15 times in the third inning to secure the mercy-rule win. Gabby Quijas, Audry Swihart, Morgan Marvin, Smith and Gabby Schmieding each got two hits, and Swihart, Quijas and Abby Hicks drove in three runs apiece. Quijas got the win in the circle, allowing only one hit and one walk in three innings.