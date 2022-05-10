Pentwater didn't hit the ball as well as it's used to Monday at Mason County Eastern, but the Falcons were still able to come away with a doubleheader sweep, 6-3 and 11-1.
As usual, senior pitcher Mikaylyn Kenney spearheaded the Falcons (9-3, 6-2 WMD). In game one, she struck out 19 while walking only one and allowing two hits. Kenney went all five innings in game two and fanned 11, allowing only two hits and two walks. Catcher Crysta Cluchey helped Kenney out by twice catching attempted base-stealers at second following strikeouts.
"We were able to capitalize on some errors and walks allowing us to earn the two wins," Falcons' coach Steve Rossiter said.