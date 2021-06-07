HOLTON — Pentwater has taken a big step forward as a program in 2021, and Saturday gave the Falcons an opportunity to see the class of the state in Division 4, as they took on top-ranked Holton in the district finals. After a competitive start, Pentwater ended up losing 15-0 to the Red Devils.
The opportunity to face Holton was one the Falcons (15-5) earned with a dramatic 1-0 win over White Cloud in the semifinals. Junior pitcher Mikaylyn Kenney was spectacular in the win, recording all 21 outs by strikeout in a one-hit shutout. She walked four. Kenney also scored the only run of the game, singling in the sixth inning and later scoring. Mackenna Hasil and Mandi Sayles each also singled in the game.
Pentwater hung tough early on against the loaded Red Devils, allowing only one run in the first two innings. Even after four innings, the Falcons managed to only be down 5-0. However, Holton couldn't be held down forever and exploded for 10 runs in the fifth to end the game by mercy rule.
The Falcons were able to consistently put the ball in play, striking out five times in the five innings, but Holton's nearly-spotless defense kept the Falcons off the board. Mandi Sayles and Marissa Sayles had Pentwater's only two hits. Kenney pitched the game, striking out eight, walking four and allowing eight hits. Pentwater committed seven errors.
"I am very proud of our girls, and I cannot begin to say that enough," Pentwater coach Steve Rossiter said. "There is nothing better than seeing the growth of an athlete throughout a season, and I was fortunate enough to see growth in all of our girls."