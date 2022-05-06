Pentwater ran roughshod over Manistee Catholic Thursday in West Michigan D League action, taking 14-0 and 15-0 victories.
The Falcons (9-3, 6-2 WMD) raced to a 9-0 lead in the first inning of game one and cruised to the win. Mikaylyn Kenney led the offense with two doubles and a triple, scored three runs and had an RBI. Crysta Cluchey and Bailee Hasil had two hits each, and Hasil drove in two runs. Kenney dominated in the circle, striking out 14 in a five-inning one-hitter.
Another fast start followed in game two, as the Falcons scored eight times in the first inning. Cluchey had three hits and three RBI, and Kenney hit two home runs - one inside the park and one over the fence. Haidyn Adams also had three hits. Kenney again pitched a one-hitter, striking out 13 with only one walk.
"The team played great, supported each other, and really attacked the ball," Pentwater coach Steve Rossiter said.