PENTWATER — Pentwater was unstoppable at the plate and in the circle Monday in a West Michigan D League doubleheader sweep of Mason County Eastern. The Falcons won by scores of 15-0 and 15-1.
The first game ended in four innings thanks to an offensive explosion from the Falcons. Taking advantage of a slew of Cardinal walks, Pentwater scored nine first-inning runs and continued to add on over the course of the game. Mikaylyn Kenney had a big game at the plate, rapping a double and a triple and driving in four runs. Crysta Cluchey added two hits of her own with three RBI, and Mackenna Hasil had three hits and an RBI of her own. Kenney also pitched a four-inning no-hitter against the Cardinals, striking out eight and walking one.
Game two was a bit slower to start, with Pentwater leading just 5-0 after five innings, but the Falcons ripped off 10 runs in the sixth to get their 15 runs for the game. Kenney was dominant again in the circle, allowing just one hit and recording all 18 of her outs via strikeout. Kenney also went deep in the game and came just a single short of the cycle. She drove in a pair of runs. Marissa Sayles also had an RBI in the win.