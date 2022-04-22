Penwtater lost a pair of tough games to one of the West Michigan D League's best Thursday afternoon, dropping 4-3 and 7-3 decisions to the Eagles.
The Falcons fell to 2-2 overall and 0-2 in the WMD.
In game one, Mikaylyn Kenney was terrific in the circle, striking out 10 Marion batters in six innings and allowing only five hits. Mackenna Hasil led the Pentwater offense with a double, and Mandi Sayles, Bailee Hasil and Maren Martinsen each had hits.
In game two, a couple of key Pentwater miscues fueled Marion to the win. Kenney hit a home run and a double in the nightcap and again pitched the game, striking out six and allowing eight hits. Mackenna and Bailee Hasil each had a single.
"A few players were placed in new positions due to an illness, and with that being said I think we did well against what is probably going to be the team to beat this year in the WMD," Pentwater coach Steve Rossiter said.