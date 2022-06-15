Pentwater finished its season impressively Tuesday, defeating Mesick in a doubleheader sweep, 8-0 and 7-0, to earn a share of the West Michigan D League title.
The games had been rescheduled for the previous Wednesday, June 8, but were postponed due to weather.
Both games were shortened because the Bulldogs, having only nine players, struggled with the oppressive heat. In fact, coach Steve Rossiter said, the Bulldogs' pitcher, Kelsey Quiggin, and then her replacement, Chrissy Spoor, both were overcome with heat exhaustion and had to leave the second game, with Spoor being taken to the hospital. (Rossiter added that word from Mesick was that both Bulldogs were doing fine later in the day.)
Mikaylyn Kenney, of course, led the way for the Falcons. She had both of Pentwater's hits and four RBI in game one and struck out seven in the circle, allowing only one hit in three innings. In game two, Kenney had a three-inning no-hitter, striking out seven more batters, and also tripled and scored two runs. Mandi Sayles doubled and drove in three runs.
Kenney ended the season, and her Falcons' career, with an incredible 295 strikeouts this year.
"This was a fantastic season for the girls," Rossiter said. "We were 10-2 in conference, and 21-4 overall. We were able to accomplish a great deal this year and our seniors - Haidyn Adams, Crysta Cluchey, Bailee Hasil, Mikaylyn Kenney, Maren Martinsen, and Haley Powers - will be greatly missed."