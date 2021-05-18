MESICK — Pentwater wasn't able to become the first West Michigan D League team this season to knock off Mesick, but it wasn't due to lack of effort. The Falcons played hard and well in both games, losing 7-3 and 3-1, outhitting the Bulldogs in both games. They were Pentwater's first losses of the season.
In game one, Mesick pulled ahead with a fourth-inning scoring outburst fueled by a few key singles and a Falcon error. Mikaylyn Kenney pitched well in defeat, striking out 10 Bulldogs and allowing only four hits. Addison Bringedahl had two hits for Pentwater.
Game two was a pitcher's duel between Kenney and Kelsey Quiggin. Kenney was tremendous, permitting only two hits and again striking out 10. The Falcons again took an early lead in that game on a run-scoring single by Mackenna Hasil, but Mesick scored twice in the third to grab a lead it wouldn't give up. Six different Falcons had one hit each in the defeat.
"Great games tonight by the Pentwater Falcons," Falcon coach Steve Rossiter said. "I am very proud of these girls and how far they have come."