PENTWATER — Pentwater lost a close battle to Mason County Central in a single game Wednesday, 4-3, to end regular-season play.
The game matched two of the better pitchers in the area in the Falcons' Mikaylyn Kenney and MCC's Morgan Ahlfeld. Kenney gave up fewer hits, surrendering three knocks and two walks while striking out an impressive 17 batters, but Ahlfeld was able to get the win.
The Spartans led throughout the game, scoring a first-inning run and going ahead 4-1 in the top of the fifth inning. Pentwater (14-4) came back with two runs in the bottom of the inning, but could never find an equalizer.
Mandi Sayles led the Falcon bats with two of the team's five hits, and coach Steve Rossiter credited the team with good defense, especially eighth-grader Addison Bringedahl.
"I am very proud of how everyone played and feel very great about how everyone has grown over the season," Rossiter said.