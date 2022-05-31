Petwater romped past Brethren Tuesday in West Michigan D League action, 15-0 and 19-1, behind another great performance by pitcher Mikaylyn Kenney. Pentwater improved to 17-3 and 8-2 in WMD play.
Kenney threw a three-inning perfect game in the opener, striking out all nine Bobcat batters. In game two, Kenney allowed three hits and fanned seven.
At the plate, Kenney had two hits in game one, and Crysta Cluchey doubled and drove in four runs. In the nightcap, Pentwater scored eight times in the second to break open the contest. Kenney and Cluchey each had two hits.