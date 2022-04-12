PENTWATER — Pentwater dominated Mason County Eastern Monday in its season-opening doubleheader, 15-0 and 18-5. Although the teams both play in the West Michigan D League, Monday’s games were non-conference games; they will play a league twinbill May 9 in Custer.
Falcon star Mikaylyn Kenney continued her dominant pitching efforts from a season ago, firing a mercy rule-shortened no-hitter in the opener. She walked four and struck out 11. Kenney, Mandi Sayles and Mackenna Hasil collected hits in the win and took advantage of MCE pitching having a hard time finding the strike zone.
In game two, the Falcons put Haidyn Adams in the circle for her first appearance in years. She struggled with walks, but only allowed one hit in 2 2/3 innings. Kenney came on in relief and fanned six in 2 1/3 innings. Kenney led the way on offense, getting two hits, and Mackenna Hasil, Sayles, Bailee Hasil and Maren Martinsen each added a hit.
“For being the first games of the season and only the fourth time we have been outside since the season begin, the Falcons played very well,” Pentwater coach Steve Rossiter said.