HOLTON — Even Pentwater's own team might have been wondering when the other shoe would drop early in Friday's district title game against #3 Holton, a program with banners galore hanging in its outfield celebrating successes of the past decade.
But when eighth-grader Charlie Swanger chopped a ground-ball single through the infield, scoring Marissa Sayles and putting the Falcons ahead by two in the fourth inning, that wonder began shifting into belief. Pentwater rode that belief to a stunning 4-0 victory over the Red Devils, bringing home an improbable district title.
"You sit there and unfortunately, you think, when might it go bad?" Pentwater coach Steve Rossiter said. "You always play that (game)...(But) every inning we shut them down amped the girls up that much more. It just boosted their confidence."
That star pitcher Mikaylyn Kenney would be on her best form against Holton was not surprising; she's shown a repeated ability to step up to the biggest stages. What was a bit more surprising was just how incredible Kenney's best form looked. She took a perfect game into the sixth inning, allowed only two hits and one walk, struck out 18, and never let a runner reach third base. Only one ball got out of the infield against her.
That one ball was the last play of the game. Aubrey Goyings ripped a hot grounder into left field for a base hit with one runner already on base, but mistakenly raced for second amid some confusion on the basepaths and was tagged out before she got there, setting off a celebration.
Rossiter said the Falcons (19-3) had worked hard on defense all week leading up to the district, anticipating it would be needed. Kenney largely made sure it wasn't.
"Mikaylyn was phenomenal," Rossiter said. "They couldn't touch her...I can't say enough about the kid. She's phenomenal. The amount of work she put in, it shows."
Kenney was excited to credit catcher Crysta Cluchey for calling a good game as well. Cluchey never let a ball past her all game, and the duo combined to keep Holton off balance throughout.
"We've really been working on calling good pitches," Kenney said. "I threw a lot of movement today and that was big for us. She did a great job back there and I'm really proud of her...She was phenomenal."
A huge factor, all involved said, was that the team believed even coming into the game, despite the long odds it seemed to face. Atmosphere in the dugout picked up quickly when it became clear how good Kenney was looking. It helped that the Falcons pushed the first run across early, in the third inning on a sacrifice fly by Haidyn Adams.
"We had good energy in the dugout," Kenney said. "Everyone was up. There was never a time where anyone was down...That was phenomenal to see."
The fourth, though, was the pivotal inning. Sayles lashed a double with one out, then Maren Martinsen hustled to reach on an error. Holton pitcher Ryann Robins regrouped to get a strikeout, but with two down and two on, Swanger got the biggest hit of her life.
"I haven't had the best hitting season, but I was definitely super happy I was able to do that," Swanger said, emotions pouring out of her. "I really owe it to this entire team for being there even when I haven't done the best at everything."
Kenney was intentionally walked to load the bases after that hit, and Cluchey followed with a clutch walk to drive in another run. Cluchey drove in a big insurance run in the sixth, singling to drive in Kenney.
The Falcons already had one more doubleheader left in their season, a make-up twinbill with Mesick Wednesday to close the book on West Michigan D League action. Now, that matchup will be a key opportunity to stay sharp before the regional game - and it could be a potential regional finals preview, as Mesick joined Pentwater as a district champion Friday afternoon. The regionals are set for next Saturday in Holton.
"I think it's a game-changer," Kenney said. "This is what we've been looking forward to our whole season, is this matchup right here. Finally coming out and beating them after losing the last few years, that's a big thing for us.
"I'm just really proud of this team and proud of where we got today."
Earlier Friday, Pentwater defeated White Cloud 6-1 in the semifinals. The Falcons scored all six of their runs in the first three innings. Kenney allowed only one hit and an unearned run and struck out an incredible 20 batters. She also doubled and drove in two runs. Bailee Hasil, Mackenna Hasil and Haidyn Adams each had a hit and an RBI.