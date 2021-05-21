MARION — Pentwater and Marion split a hotly contested doubleheader Thursday in West Michigan D League action. The Eagles won game one, 4-3, and the Falcons won 6-5 in the nightcap.
The second game was an exciting one, as Marion rallied from a 5-2 deficit to tie the game in the sixth inning before Pentwater (10-3, 9-3 WMD) scored the winning run on a passed ball in the bottom of the inning. The Eagles intentionally walked consecutive batters to bring Mackenna Hasil to the plate with the bases loaded in the seventh, and the passed ball brought Mikaylyn Kenney home from third with the winning run. Kenney and Bailee Hasil each had two hits in the win, and Kenney pitched a strong game, striking out 12 and allowing six hits and four walks.
Game one was also a walk-off win, this one for Marion. The Eagles rallied from a 3-1 deficit to tie the game in the sixth and took advantage of some Falcon miscues to win the game in the seventh. Kenney pitched well in defeat, fanning 16 Eagles. She also had two hits, as did Mandi Sayles and Bailee Hasil.
"I am very proud of the girls for their efforts tonight," Falcons' coach Steve Rossiter said. "We battled through two extremely close games and were able to come away with a split."