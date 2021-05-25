PENTWATER — Pentwater dominated Monday’s West Michigan D League doubleheader against rival Walkerville, scoring wins by margins of 11-0 and 16-0.
Pentwater pitcher Mikaylyn Kenney was the star of both games, surrendering only two hits all day. She pitched a three-inning no-hitter in game two, striking out eight batters without a walk. In the opener, she fanned 14 and walked one.
The Falcon bats were great in both games. Mackenna Hasil had three hits and two RBI to lead the way in the opener, and Kenney tripled twice and drove in a run. In game two, Kenney had three more hits, including an inside-the-park home run to right center field, and drove in four runs. Crysta Cluchey had two hits and three RBI, and Bailee Hasil also had two hits.
Pentwater heads into its final league matchup of the season — against Manistee Catholic this Friday — with an impressive 12-3 record, 11-3 in the WMD.