Pentwater topped Hesperia in the championship game of Saturday's Brethren Tournament to come away with the event's title, 11-1.
The Falcons exploded for nine second-inning runs against Hesperia to quickly take command of the game, which ended after five innings due to the mercy rule. Mikaylyn Kenney was dominant in the circle, allowing only two hits and striking out 12 Panther batters. Kenney and Bailee Hasil led the offense with two hits and three RBI each, including two doubles by Hasil. Marissa Sayles also had two hits in the game and Mandi Sayles tripled. Maren Martinsen drove in two runs.
"Great teamwork was displayed today," Pentwater coach Steve Rossiter said. "The Falcons did all of the small things, they played clean defensively, communicated, and kept each other up. I am very proud of these girls and happy that we had the opportunity to play today. "
Emmet Tinkham drove in Hesperia's only run and had one of the Panthers' two hits. Ali Townsend had the other one and scored on Tinkham's RBI.
Earlier in the day, Pentwater pounded Brethren 17-0, scoring seven runs in each of the first two innings. Kenney fired a three-inning no-hitter, striking out seven. Crysta Cluchey had three hits, drove in four runs and scored three times. Kenney drove in three runs.
Hesperia also defeated Brethren at the tournament, 14-10. Each team scored in each of the first four innings, but Hesperia's seven-run second inning created a lead that held the rest of the way. Emma Joppich had four hits and four RBI, and Emmet Tinkham drove in three runs. Ali Townsend walked three times. Joppich and Kaity Skok split the game in the circle and struck out six between them.