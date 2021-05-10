CUSTER — Pentwater won the three-team Mason County Eastern softball tournament Saturday, celebrating its return to action after having to sit out for nearly three weeks due to COVID-19 protocols.
The Falcons defeated Manistee Catholic in their first game of the day, 11-0, and beat Mason County Eastern 15-0 in the second game.
The win over the Sabers was close through two innings, with Pentwater holding a 1-0 lead, but the Falcons exploded for 10 third-inning runs to secure the win. Mikaylyn Kenney had two hits, two RBI and three runs scored against Catholic and also pitched a one-hit shutout, striking out 14 without a walk. Crysta Cluchey had two hits and three RBI.
Against MCE, Pentwater scored 10 first-inning runs to take the drama from the proceedings and added five more in the second. Kenney tossed a three-inning no-hitter, striking out nine of the 10 batters she faced and walking the other. Kenney also had three hits, seven RBI and three runs scored. Cluchey, Makenna Hasil and Bailee Hasil also had a hit and a run each.
"I am proud of all of the girls," Pentwater coach Steve Rossiter said. "We came ready to play, even though these were just our third and fourth games of the season. We have a busy next couple of weeks with make-up games that we are all excited to play."