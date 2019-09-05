The Pentwater Sportfishing Association (PSA) held the fifth annual “Bannink’s End of Summer Lines Down” fishing tournament Saturday, August 31st. 28 boats participated and over 331 pounds of fish were caught. Prizes were awarded to the crew of Lineman (with captain Rudy Gotlund) who secured the largest King Salmon weighing in at 25.20 pounds. The heaviest trout was a Steelhead weighing 8.0 pounds brought in by “Just Lookin”(crewed by Chris & Amy Sharp and famly). The heaviest combination weight (of salmon and trout) was awarded to “After Five” (with captain Tom Meyer) at 33.4 pounds. The crew from “Just The Beginning” (with captain John Lammi) won closest mystery weight category with a 3.9 pound Coho. Cash prizes were awarded and all participants received consolation prizes. Captain Dave German of “Bad Habits” won a $100 gift card donated by Jay’s Sporting Goods.

Pentwater Sportfishing Association would like to thank all the individuals and donors who made this season a success. While this contest concludes the 2019 PSA-sponsored fishing tournament season, many events have already been planned for 2020. Visit www.pentwaterpsa.org to learn more about the organization and future events.