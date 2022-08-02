Editor’s note: This article originally appeared in a summer 2022 edition of Pentwater This Week.
Dean Jessup, now president of the Pentwater Sportfishing Association, wanted a fishing boat for himself for most of his life. His father loved to fish and picked up salmon fishing in the late 1970s, when the family lived in northern Indiana (his family still does when not in Pentwater). Jessup said that, in fact, he’s fished in locales ranging from the Arctic Circle to the Caribbean Sea.
So when Jessup finally landed a boat of his own, special-ordered from a small North Carolina company called Albemarle and delivered in 2004, and employed a contest within his family to name the boat, it wasn’t much of a surprise when the winning submission was Dean’s Dream. For him, that’s exactly what it was.
“It’s 18 years old now,” Jessup said of his boat, a 248 Express model. “It’s been a great boat. There’s not a lot of amenities for cruising or overnight or stuff like that. It has a cabin and fishing equipment and rods and stuff in the cabin. It’s been a good fishing boat. It’s very durable. It handles rough water. the design of it, it’s really a smooth-riding, comfortable, safe boat.”
Jessup retired nine years ago from the animal products business he started after working for the Indiana Department of Natural Resources for nine years out of college at Purdue. His family purchased a home on Pentwater Lake in 2004 after extensive scouting for lakefront property, in large part because, you guessed it, he wanted to find a good place to fish. He was already familiar with the village, having vacationed here with his family annually since the 1980s.
Because he’s on the lakefront, Jessup doesn’t have to store his boat in a marina like many owners in Pentwater; he happily notes that he can look right out his window and see it. He’s also only about 10 houses down from the channel, so it’s a quick trip out to Lake Michigan.
“That was a heavy focus of retirement and we were blessed and it worked out that we have a property and a boat to enjoy,” Jessup said. “I searched, before we purchased, from Michigan City, Ind. up the entire west side (of Michigan) on the lake, and I checked with every city port up to Frankfort. Pentwater was just the logical one. We have the inland lake where you can fish, and it’s close, easy access to Lake Michigan where you can find some of the longer river access. Thirty to 40 minutes (on the boat) and you can be out (fishing), and I can be up and running in 10 to 15 minutes.
“Pentwater is an awesome place to be able to do this activity. It’s reasonable, pretty good fishing here. It’s (got) one of the better catch rate ports on this side of Lake Michigan...It’s not a big busy (place). We try to fish midweek instead of on weekends. You might find three to five boats out there and we know who they are. If anyone’s got a problem, you know them and you’ve known them for years, so you know how to help. It’s a close-knit group.”
Jessup’s fishing boat is, he pointed out multiple times, very specifically designed for fishing and not other water recreation; the family also owns a pontoon boat “to keep the grandkids happy”, he said, with things like tubing and water-skiing. But Dean’s Dream is Dean’s baby.
He aims to get out on the water about 50 times per summer to fish, he said, though he never seems to hit that mark. It’s usually more like 35 to 40 times a year, and may taper off further as the years pass; he notes he’s “getting up in years”. Still, he enjoys the pastime tremendously, and his sons do too, when they’re able to get out there with him.
“I don’t hit it hard,” Jessup said. “Maybe three to four hours max (on a trip), mostly two to three hours. I don’t worry about getting a bunch of fish. maybe just catch a few fish and have fresh fish for dinner. The enjoyment has almost moved to chasing the fish, finding where they’re at...I love to go find where they are and how to trick them.”