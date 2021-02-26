CUSTER — Mason County Eastern’s shooting was ice cold in the second half as Pentwater scored a victory in a Western Michigan D League boys basketball contest Friday in Custer, 56-43.
The Cardinals didn’t much of an answer for Khole Hofmann. The Davenport University-bound football player had the moves on the basketball court, driving to the basket as well as hitting a three-pointer in the fourth quarter.
He scored nine of his 22 points in the final frame and also finished with 13 rebounds, two assists, three blocked shots and two steals.
"Khole is doing a good job of leading this group, and we're getting in our groove," said Pentwater coach Ashley Wojtas.
"We did a pretty nice job on Khole in the first half, but he's a terrific player, very physical player," said Eastern coach Mark Forner.
Eastern (2-6, 2-4 WMD) struggled to get the ball to the inside as it celebrated homecoming, and those struggles began to take shape with missed long-range shots. They fell early, but not nearly like they were in the first half.
"Ashley made an adjustment. She went to a box-and-one, and we had to work a little harder to get our points," Forner said. "We had some interior looks, but they're a veteran team. Plummer-Eisenlohr and Hofmann, they know how to close games. They've played in a lot of close games. Our guys are still young in that respect."
"Progressively, I've seen the Shoup brothers get better and better inside, and even in some pretty good defense (Eli) made some good shots. Our goal was to shut him down inside and see what they could do on the outside," Wojtas said.
Pentwater (5-2, 3-2 WMD) opened the second half on back-to-back baskets, one by Hofmann and the other a three-pointer from Tyler Plummer-Eisenlor to give the Falcons a 33-25 lead.
Eastern was being limited to outside shots, and they didn’t fall early in the second half. Pentwater’s were. The Cardinals didn’t connect on a field goal until 3:45 was remaining, and by then, Pentwater was leading, 37-29.
The Cardinals were looking to close the gap in the waning minutes of the quarter, going on a 6-0 run, but Hofmann scored with 2.6 seconds remaining for a 42-35 Pentwater lead going into the fourth quarter.
"I wanted to keep it within single digits. We emphasized trying to stop Khole from driving full-court, but he's so big and strong and athletic, it's difficult to do," Forner said. "To his credit, he's an all-conference player and he's one of the best players in the conference.
"Physically, he sort of wore us down."
In the first half, the teams nearly matched each other basket for basket. The teams had no more than a two-possession lead until the other side reeled in a run of its own. The one-two tandem of Hofmann and Plummer-Eisenlohr started up the scoring to break loose of the Cardinals.
Pentwater was led by Hofmann followed by Plummer-Eisenlohr and Blake Bringedahl with 12 points apiece. Plummer-Eisenlohr also had four steals and four rebounds. Bringedahl had six rebounds, four steals and two assists. Jack Stoneman had nine rebounds to go with seven points.
"We're finding out that when we get two or three guys in double figures, or close to that, we win the game," Wojtas said. "When we only have Khole in double figures, we lose the game. It's a matter of sharing and scoring and moving the ball more."
PENTWATER (56) Bringedahl 4 2-6 12, Werkema-Grondsma 1 0-0 3, Plummer-Eisenlohr 5 0-1 12, Hofmann 6 7-9 22, Macher 1 0-0 2, Stoneman 3 1-4 7. Totals 20 10-20 56.
MASON CO. EASTERN (43) C. Shoup 7 1-2 17, Stever 1 0-0 3, Crawford 3 0-0 9, Drake 0 4-8 4, E. Shoup 4 2-2 12. Totals 15 7-12 43.
Pentwater...... 7 21 14 15 — 56
M.C. Eastern....11 14 10 8 — 43
Three-point goals — Pentwater 7 (Bringedahl 2, Werkema-Grondsma, Hofmann 2, Plummer-Eisenlohr 2), Mason Co. Eastern 6 (C. Shoup 2, Stever 1, Crawford 3). Total fouls — Pentwater 14, Mason Co. Eastern 15. JV score — Pentwater 38, Mason Co. Eastern 36.