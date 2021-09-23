CUSTER — Pentwater's teams again each took second place Wednesday at the Mason County Eastern jamboree, finishing behind the Cardinals.
It was a successful day for the Falcons, who had six runners record personal best times.
“Crushed their PRs. Two were season-best (times),” Pentwater coach Erika Fatura told the Ludington Daily News. “It was super, super fun. It was exciting. We did some speed work a couple of days ago, and we had a lot of good, positive energy with us. It was a great night.”
Abe VanDuinen led the Falcon runners by placing fifth in the boys' race, with a time of 19:03. Mitchel Daniels also reached the top 10, coming in seventh (19:51). James Davis (11th, 21:10), Campbell Miller (18th, 24:23) and Shane Roberts (19th, 25:41) also scored for the team. Daniels and Miller's times were personal bests.
In the girls' race, Anna VanDuinen placed 10th (25:25) and Emily Schwarz was 12th (25:57). The remaining Falcon scorers were Ireland Breitner (22nd, 30:56), Evalena Jeruzal (23rd, 31:02) and Mackenna Hasil (33:58). VanDuinen, Schwarz, Jeruzal and Hasil all set personal bests.
Walkerville's only finisher was Julie Sheehy. She took 14th place in the girls' race with a time of 26:44.