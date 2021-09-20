VICTORY TWP. — Pentwater enjoyed one of its stronger performances Saturday at the Ludington Invitational, securing third-place finishes in both the boys' and girls' races.
Abe VanDuinen was the Falcons' top performer on the day, taking 21st place in the boys' race. His time was 19:20.1. Mitchel Daniels finished 35th (20:27.5) and Eli Powers took 68th (25:39.5). Shane Roberts set a new season best time and placed 72nd (26:30.6), and Jack Roberts rounded out the scoring in 75th (30:25.5).
In the girls' race, Anna VanDuinen finished 35th (26:48.6), and Emily Schwarz was 39th and ran her season best time (27:20.5). Abby Hughes was 46th (28:42.3), and Evalena Jeruzal set a new personal best to come in 71st (33:18.1). Ireland Breitner closed the scoring with a season best time, placing 73rd (33:43.3).
"The course today was a challenging one with many hills, so to see how much they are improving is so (rewarding)," Pentwater coach Erika Fatura said.