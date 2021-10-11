MEARS — Pentwater's teams each finished fourth Saturday at the Falcons' home meet at Golden Sands Golf Course.
The Falcon boys had two top-10 finishers. Abe VanDuinen finished in seventh place (20:12.8) and Mitchel Daniels was ninth (20:28.5). Also for the boys, James Davis placed 17th (21:49.7), Wyatt Roberts placed 21st (22:26.99) and Leonardo Lozano was 31st (25:21.4), earning his first scoring spot of the year.
In the girls' race, Anna VanDuinen led Pentwater in 20th place (27:15.97), followed by Abby Hughes in 22nd (27:47.4). Emily Schwarz was 26th (28:44.5), Evalena Jeruzal was 29th (32:52.5) and Ireland Breitner placed 30th (32:53.1).
"This team continues to work hard, support one another, make memories, build friendships, and represent Pentwater so well," Falcons' coach Erika Fatura said.
Julie Sheehy finished 21st for Walkerville in the girls' race with a time of 27:26.1.