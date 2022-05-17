Pentwater's track team tuned up for the regionals one more time Tuesday at the Manistee Last Chance Invitational. The meet was not scored for team purposes, but the Falcons had several solid individual efforts.
Leading the way were Jack Stoneman and Jocelyn Richison, who each earned an individual victory. Stoneman took first in the shot put with a throw of 43-0, and Richison won the long jump with a leap of 13-9.75.
The Falcons also had several runner-up showings. Grace Stoneman set a personal best in the 400-meter dash and took second with a time of 1:08.7. Emily Schwarz was second in high jump (4-10), and the 400 relay team of Richison, Schwarz, Madelyn Green and Stoneman was second (56.77, a team best).
Among the boys, Pentwater earned second-places in both sprint relays. The team of Logan Fatura, Lane Rood, Campbell Miller and Reydyn Hugo had a time of 48.70 in the 400 relay, and Kaleb Brown, Hugo, Rood and Fatura earned a time of 1:42.5 in the 800 relay.