Pentwater's track teams competed at the large Manton Invitational Friday. The Falcon boys placed in a tie for 14th out of 18 scoring squads, and the girls finished 15th.
Four Falcons earned top-five finishes in the meet. Emily Schwarz topped the team with a third-place in high jump, with a mark of 4-9. Mitchel Daniels and Abe VanDuinen each finished fourth in one of the distance events and set personal bests; VanDuinen was fourth in the 1,600-meter run (4:53.7) and Daniels was fourth in the 3,200 (10:48.8). Jack Stoneman added a fifth-place finish in shot put, also with a personal best (44-0).