Pentwater wasn't able to get any medals at Saturday's Division 4 state track meet in Hudsonville, but coach Erika Fatura still couldn't have been more pleased with her eight athletes' efforts.
“We did a phenomenal job," Fatura told the Ludington Daily News. "Bringing eight athletes here was awesome and just an accomplishment in and of itself. When you get to this level, nerves can play a big role in that. Lane ran a (personal record) in his 400, and (Abe VanDuinen) ran a PR in his 1,600. He missed the school record by just a little bit.”
Rood and VanDuinen were the two Falcons to set their personal bests at the state meet, and VanDuinen came closest to a medal. He finished 11th in the 1,600-meter run and finished with a time of 4:42.4, less than a second away from the Falcons' school record, which dates all the way to 1966 and was set by Joe Gebott, Fatura told the LDN.
Rood's personal best of 54.09 seconds in the 400 earned him 20th place. Mitchel Daniels finished 18th in the 3,200, posting a time of 10:35.4, and Jack Stoneman was 23rd in shot put with a throw of 37-4.
In the girls' competition, Emily Schwarz tied for 16th place in high jump with a mark of 4-7. Jocelyn Richison took 20th place in the 100 (13.90), and the 400 relay team of Madelyn Green, Richison, Grace Stoneman and Emily Schwarz finished 21st (56.87).